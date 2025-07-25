Home / Boxing Videos / Is Claressa Shields the GWOAT? The Fighter & The Writer: Episode 16

Is Claressa Shields the GWOAT? The Fighter & The Writer: Episode 16

DAZN Boxing 8 hours ago Boxing Videos



Sergio Mora and Chris Mannix react to the latest news in boxing as well as previewing Claressa Shields’ fight against Lani Daniels, July 26, live on DAZN.

DraftKings is the official sports betting partner of The Fighter and the Writer and RIGHT NOW, all new customer can bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets when you sign up. Download the app now and use code “DAZN” when you sign up. The Crown is Yours! @DraftKings

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Telegram: t.me/daznofficial
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan | Full Fight | DQ ending sets up Sept 13 rematch | Matchroom

Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan – the full controversial first fight – in full. Back …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved