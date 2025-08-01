Stephen A. Smith’s Secret Battle With Dyslexia

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/RwGb2HWiydE
Held back in both 3rd and 4th grade, Stephen A. Smith faced ridicule that could’ve broken him. Instead, he made a vow: never again would he be anyone’s punchline. This is the story of how dyslexia shaped his fire.
