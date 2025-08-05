Cameron Vuong – Day in the Life of Matchroom Boxing's undefeated prospect





A Day in the Life of Cameron Vuong, Matchroom Boxing’s undefeated lightweight prospect.

Vuong has emerged as one of the UK’s most promising young fighters. Fighting out of Blyth, Northumberland, Vuong turned professional in 2023 after a decorated amateur career. Since signing with Matchroom, he’s raced to an 8–0 record and claimed the WBO European Lightweight Title — all before the age of 22.

Matchroom’s Day in the Life series takes you inside the lives of world championship level fights, ordinary people who extraordinary talents.

Vuong made headlines with a clinical win over Gavin Gwynne to capture his first pro belt and followed up with a seventh-round TKO of rival Jordan Flynn. While still early in his career, his performances have consistently shown maturity beyond his years and earned him praise from pundits and promoters alike.

Vuong’s star continues to rise thanks not just to his in-ring performances, but also his polished media presence and confidence in front of the camera. With Matchroom putting promotional weight behind him and the domestic lightweight scene heating up, Vuong is poised for bigger stages in 2026 and beyond.

