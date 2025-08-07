Could we see Joseph Parker v Agit Kabayel in the near future? 👀 #shorts





Episode 17 of The Fighter and The Writer is here and Todd Grisham, who steps in for Chris Mannix, sits down with Joseph Parker to find out what’s next for the former world heavyweight champion.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube

Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇

Telegram: t.me/daznofficial

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN

DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing