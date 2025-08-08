Home / Boxing Videos / 'Even easier for Eubank Jr this time' 😲 Sergio Mora on Eubank Jr v Benn 2 #shorts

'Even easier for Eubank Jr this time' 😲 Sergio Mora on Eubank Jr v Benn 2 #shorts

DAZN Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Sergio Mora looks at why Chris Eubank Jr had to take this fight and how this time it will be easier for the 35-year-old.

