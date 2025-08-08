Dave Allen vs Ariel Bracamonte | Full Fight | Matchroom Boxing





Heavyweight Dave Allen comes through an absolute war vs Ariel Bracamonte. This was the fight at cemented Allen’s reputation as a ‘can’t miss’ all-action brawler.

This banger took place in at the Manchester Arena, Manchester, England, on November 18, 2018.

Get tickets for Dave Allen vs Arslanbek Makhmudov:

https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/championship-boxing-allen-v-makhmudov-sheffield-11-10-2025/event/35006301A6923646?

More info on the fight and undercard: https://www.matchroomboxing.com/events/allen-vs-makhmudov/

