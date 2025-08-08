Home / Boxing Videos / Russell Jr vs Castaneda FULL FIGHT: July 19, 2025 | PBC on Prime Video

Russell Jr vs Castaneda FULL FIGHT: July 19, 2025 | PBC on Prime Video

Former longtime world champion Gary Russell Jr. (32-2, 19 KOs) stopped Hugo Castañeda (15-3-1, 11 KOs) with a vicious body shot 26 seconds into the 10th and final round of their lightweight affair.

The body shot was the fourth knockdown scored by Russell, who looked sharp from the outset as he sent his opponent down twice in the second round, before scoring another knockdown in round six.

