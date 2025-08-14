Throwback | Israel Vázquez vs. Rafael Marquez | 1st chapter of one of boxing’s greatest rivalries!





From round one, the pace was electric. Márquez’s jab and straight right hand set the tone early, catching Vázquez on the way in. Vázquez responded with his own punishing hooks to the body and right hands upstairs, forcing exchanges in the center of the ring.

The middle rounds saw Márquez starting to edge ahead, using cleaner combinations and sharper timing, but every Márquez rally was answered by Vázquez’s thudding counters. The crowd was roaring with nearly every punch landed.

By the seventh round, Vázquez was visibly affected — a badly damaged nose was making it difficult for him to breathe. The injury worsened, disrupting his rhythm and forcing him to absorb more punishment from Márquez’s precise combinations.

Israel “Magnifico” Vázquez vs. Rafael Marquez | March 3, 2007 | Home Depot Center – Carson, California

