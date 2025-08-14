Pitbull Cruz vs Salcido FULL FIGHT: July 19, 2025 | PBC PPV on Prime Video





Mexican star Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (28-3-1, 18 KOs) drop 140-pound contender Omar Salcido (20-3, 14 KOs) in the 10th and final round as he dominated the action and earned a unanimous decision by scores of 100-88 and 99-89 twice. Cruz had originally been scheduled to face Angel Fierro, who was forced to withdraw due to a medical emergency, prompting Salcido to step in on short notice.

“I was more disappointed in Fierro than anything because he was all bark and no bite, and I’m all bite,” said Cruz. “I give the ultimate respect to Omar for stepping up. He’s a great fighter, but I’m a world champion. I give him props for stepping up.”

The former super lightweight champion Cruz was able to land flashy power punches throughout the action, consistently keeping Salcido from meaningfully engaging. In round eight he appeared to stagger Salcido with the short power-punches and relentless determination that’s made him a fan favorite. In total, he landed 33 power punches across the three minutes.

In the final round, another ferocious attack from Cruz left Salcido with no choice but to hold to try to remain upright, eventually prompting referee Mark Nelson to deduct a point. Shortly after the deduction, Cruz pounced and unleashed yet another flurry, this time putting Salcido down. After the fight, Cruz reiterated to his passionate Mexican fanbase that he’ll always do his talking in the ring.

“You guys are all witnesses,” said Cruz. “I like to talk inside the ring, not outside of it. I’m always here to show what I can do every single fight.”

#PitbullCruz #IsaacCruz #CruzSalcido

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions