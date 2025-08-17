LIVE! Riviera Box Cup | Finals





► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports

Watch the Riviera Box Cup amateur tournament where the future stars of boxing from the region and further afield will be looking to showcase their talents.

Order of fights:

Mohammed Al Amin vs Ghaffer Azeez

Ben Morris vs Kai Carhart

Matthew Cook vs Ronnie Mills

Patrick Mongan vs Nedas Smatauskas

Faye McCormick vs Ella Doe

Nojus Baranauskas vs Tarrell Atkinson

Elliott Cameron vs Mustapha Mybe

Oliver Strand vs George Jones

Teo Miles vs Liam Dunne

Thomas Brazier vs Zakariya Zuman

Ollie Lee vs Morris James

INTERVAL

Aaron Lane vs Boyd Chapman

Sonny Studley vs Daire Halfpenny

Dre Patterson vs Oliver Culling

Johnmara Aduramoia vs Giedale Stewart

Khurram Ali Shan vs Neo Judge

Anya Wilson vs Saanya Mobeen

Charlie Miller vs Hannah Jeffery

Liam Huntley vs Harry Burke

Charles Murray vs Jamal Franklin

William John McCarton vs Anthony Ibekwe

#boxing #skysportsboxing #sports

► Boxing full fights & highlights: https://bit.ly/SkyBoxingHighlights

► The Gloves Are Off: https://bit.ly/SkyTheGlovesAreOff

► Toe2Toe: https://bit.ly/SkyToe2Toe

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Darts: https://bit.ly/SubSkySportsDarts

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

► Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing

► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skysportsboxing/

► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@skysportsboxing

► X: https://x.com/SkySportsBoxing

►Website: https://www.skysports.com

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage