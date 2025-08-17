LIVE! Riviera Box Cup | Finals

► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
Watch the Riviera Box Cup amateur tournament where the future stars of boxing from the region and further afield will be looking to showcase their talents.
Order of fights:
Mohammed Al Amin vs Ghaffer Azeez
Ben Morris vs Kai Carhart
Matthew Cook vs Ronnie Mills
Patrick Mongan vs Nedas Smatauskas
Faye McCormick vs Ella Doe
Nojus Baranauskas vs Tarrell Atkinson
Elliott Cameron vs Mustapha Mybe
Oliver Strand vs George Jones
Teo Miles vs Liam Dunne
Thomas Brazier vs Zakariya Zuman
Ollie Lee vs Morris James
INTERVAL
Aaron Lane vs Boyd Chapman
Sonny Studley vs Daire Halfpenny
Dre Patterson vs Oliver Culling
Johnmara Aduramoia vs Giedale Stewart
Khurram Ali Shan vs Neo Judge
Anya Wilson vs Saanya Mobeen
Charlie Miller vs Hannah Jeffery
Liam Huntley vs Harry Burke
Charles Murray vs Jamal Franklin
William John McCarton vs Anthony Ibekwe
