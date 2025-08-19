‘Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen’ New Netflix Documentary Series Announcement

Matchroom Sport is excited to confirm today that its new Netflix documentary ‘Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen’ will launch globally on Wednesday, September 17.



The streaming powerhouse has shared the first look at the rollercoaster, six-episode series with the launch of the official trailer – which can be viewed for the first time here.



It is the first time cameras have been granted ‘access all areas’ at the Essex-based sporting empire with the exclusive series set to grip sports fans across the world as it provides a captivating, front-row seat into a real life succession story.

Featuring appearances from superstars like Luke Littler, Katie Taylor, Anthony Joshua, Conor Benn and Ronnie O’Sullivan, it is produced by Box To Box, the acclaimed makers of Formula 1: Drive to Survive and the producer of At Home with the Furys.



Matchroom Sport Founder and President Barry Hearn OBE said: “Sports fans will absolutely love this. For over four decades, Matchroom has proved itself to be one of the true, global British business triumphs. But we’re not normal. And for that reason we have always had to stand away from the crowd and defy what is ‘normal’ from a traditional, corporate business sense. This series shows all of that, and more. It is warts and all – and the story has got a lot of ‘Succession’ in it. You’ve got me, the old, grey-haired geezer that started the company is used to getting his own way, and then the young son comes in, who is dynamic, and all the other kids as well, Frank Smith, Matt Porter and Emily Frazer. Do not miss it.”

Matchroom Sport Chairman, Eddie Hearn said: “This is a big day for our company and we are very proud to showcase our story to a global audience on Netflix. It’s ‘Succession’ meets ‘Drive to Survive’ as we bring you an unprecedented look at the up-close-and-personal drama from the biggest and best live events on the planet across Boxing, Darts, Snooker and Multi Sports. You are seeing the likes of Luke Littler and Ronnie O’Sullivan like never before and what really happened behind-the-scenes at Benn-Eubank Jr, Taylor-Serrano II, and AJ against [Daniel] Dubois.

“Away from the live action, you’re seeing all the backstage dramas in the dressing rooms, the press conferences, the arguments… it is so compelling. You’re also seeing another world, whereby young entrepreneurs are making their own journey through the company within all of our hugely successful sports. Then you’ve got the family dynamic of me and my dad. It’s unusual to have a series like this that covers all of those dynamics. It is pure, unrivalled entertainment – and, for any true sports fan, it is unmissable. And it’s a lot of fun.”

Warren Smith, Head of Sport and Factual at Box To Box, added: “Sport has always had brilliant stories to be told. For a long time, access to those worlds wasn’t available, and people used to watch them through the headlines in the papers… but never knowing the true story. We’ve been lucky enough at Box to Box – and with Netflix over the last few years – to be able to get inside some of the most prestigious sports and organisations in the world. But with Matchroom this is more than the Sport – this is the life of the best Sports Promoters in the business – In father and son Barry and Eddie Hearn we have the best of British – two of the greatest deal makers around but also two of the most competitive men you can meet. Alongside their wider Matchroom family nothing was off limits and this series is something Box To Box are extremely proud of – funny, emotional and entertaining.”

Further details: