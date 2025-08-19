Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen – Netflix Series Official Trailer | Sept 17





Matchroom Sport is excited to confirm that its new Netflix documentary ‘Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen’ will launch globally on Wednesday, September 17.

The streaming powerhouse has shared the first look at the rollercoaster, six-episode series with the launch of the official trailer.

It is the first time cameras have been granted ‘access all areas’ at the Essex-based sporting empire with the exclusive series set to grip sports fans across the world as it provides a captivating, front-row seat into a real life succession story.

Featuring appearances from superstars like Luke Littler, Katie Taylor, Anthony Joshua, Conor Benn and Ronnie O’Sullivan, it is produced by Box To Box, the acclaimed makers of Formula 1: Drive to Survive and the producer of At Home with the Furys.

