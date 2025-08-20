Joshua Buatsi vs Zach Parker | Live Launch Press Conference | Rea vs Arthur & Lapin vs Jones 🥊





Join us in Manchester to launch the official Queensberry debut of Joshua Buatsi who joins a serious stable of Light-Heavyweight talent. Joining him on the stage will be Zach Parker, New signing Brad Rea, Lyndon Arthur, Daniel Lapin, Troy Jones & head promoter George Warren who will be excited to launch Queensberry as the new home of the Light-Heavyweights.

