Skye Nicolson Vs Urvashi Singh | Super Bantam Skye Scores Second Round KO 💥

Skye Nicolson marks her Brisbane homecoming with a statement second round stoppage against Urvashi Singh on Saturday 23 August 2025 live on DAZN. Down at 122lbs, the southpaw has set her sights on becoming a two division champion.
