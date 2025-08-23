Home / Boxing Videos / Skye Nicolson Vs Urvashi Singh | Super Bantam Skye Scores Second Round KO 💥

Skye Nicolson Vs Urvashi Singh | Super Bantam Skye Scores Second Round KO 💥

Matchroom Boxing 56 mins ago Boxing Videos



Skye Nicolson marks her Brisbane homecoming with a statement second round stoppage against Urvashi Singh on Saturday 23 August 2025 live on DAZN. Down at 122lbs, the southpaw has set her sights on becoming a two division champion.

