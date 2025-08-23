Brazil and Chile Join the WBA Future Program – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, August 23, will mark a milestone for South American boxing: for the first time, Brazil and Chile will officially host events under the WBA Future program, an initiative by the World Boxing Association designed to fuel the development of new talent. The cards will take place simultaneously in both countries, featuring local prospects eager to showcase their skills on the international stage.

Since its launch, the WBA Future program has evolved into a comprehensive platform for fighters making the transition from the amateur ranks to the professional scene. Its mission is to provide regulated bouts, media exposure, and institutional backing for boxers who have the talent and discipline to compete at the highest levels.

The arrival of WBA Future in Brazil represents a historic opportunity to revitalize boxing in a country with a strong Olympic tradition but limited professional infrastructure. The nation has consistently produced raw talent but has lacked competitive spaces and continuity. The proposal to create WBA Brazil, announced by President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, aims to consolidate that ecosystem by connecting trainers, promoters, and athletes within a sustainable development network.

In Chile, the event signals the beginning of a new chapter for an emerging generation of fighters. Being included in the official calendar of the pioneering sanctioning body opens doors for local prospects to test themselves against international rivals, gain entry into regional rankings, and eventually contend for continental titles. It also strengthens the WBA’s institutional presence in the Southern Cone, where boxing has historically been overshadowed by other sports.

Beyond the fights themselves, the WBA Future events in Brazil and Chile carry structural weight: they promote the professionalization of the sport, encourage the establishment of regulatory commissions, and provide athletes with a legitimate pathway to climb the world rankings. In a continent brimming with talent, these initiatives represent a decisive step toward fully integrating South American boxing into the global circuit.

The WBA has reaffirmed its commitment to growing the sport across Latin America, and the expansion of the Future program into new territories confirms that development is not only about established champions but also about building from the ground up. Brazil and Chile won’t just be hosting fights—they’ll be hosting the future.