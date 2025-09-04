Eduardo 'Sugar' Nunez Vs Christopher 'Pitufo' Diaz Final Press Conference

The homecoming of knockout artist Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez is now just two days away! The IBF World Jr. Lightweight Champion makes the first defense against two-time challenger Christopher ‘Pitufo’ Diaz. Hear from both fighters and the undercard ahead of Saturday’s showdown in Sinaola, Mexico.
***
#matchroomboxing #boxeo #nunezdiaz
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube
⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌
Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing
Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.