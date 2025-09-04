Home / Boxing Videos / Eduardo 'Sugar' Nunez Vs Christopher 'Pitufo' Diaz Final Press Conference

Eduardo 'Sugar' Nunez Vs Christopher 'Pitufo' Diaz Final Press Conference

The homecoming of knockout artist Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez is now just two days away! The IBF World Jr. Lightweight Champion makes the first defense against two-time challenger Christopher ‘Pitufo’ Diaz. Hear from both fighters and the undercard ahead of Saturday’s showdown in Sinaola, Mexico.

