Throwback | Devon Alexander vs. Jesus Soto Karass | War Ground Classic!

Devon Alexander fought a much more offensive-minded fight than normal tonight, hustling along with noted workrate fiend Jesus Soto Karass, winning a 10-round unanimous decision in an entertaining battle.

Devon Alexander vs. Jesus Soto Karass | June 21, 2014 | StubHub Center – Carson, CA

