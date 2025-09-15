Crawford Topples Canelo to Become Three-Division Undisputed Champion – World Boxing Association

Terence “Bud” Crawford (42-0, 31 KOs) carved his name deeper into boxing’s record books on Saturday night at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Omaha native defeated Mexico’s Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez (63-3-2, 39 KOs) by unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113, 115-113) to become the first fighter in history to claim undisputed status in three separate weight classes.

Crawford climbed two full divisions to face Álvarez, the longtime pound-for-pound star, and from the opening bell it was clear this wouldn’t be just another fight—it was a chess match at the highest level.

Canelo controlled the early rounds, cutting off the ring effectively and forcing Crawford into defensive mode. Though the Mexican didn’t land many telling blows, his pressure and ring generalship gave him the edge through the first three frames. By the third round, however, Crawford began to let his hands go, showing flashes of the offense that has carried him through an unbeaten career.

From the fourth to the sixth, Crawford’s jab took over. The southpaw stance, the timing, the slick footwork—everything combined to neutralize Canelo’s counters. Crawford’s rhythm, speed, and shoulder-roll defense frustrated the Mexican star, who struggled to find clear openings.

Round by round, Crawford’s intelligence separated him. He varied his attack, mixed movement with well-placed shots, and proved once again why his boxing IQ is among the best of this generation. Canelo pressed forward with his trademark grit, but couldn’t crack the puzzle in front of him.

By the championship rounds, Álvarez fought with urgency, while Crawford—still fresh on his legs—closed strong, slipping punches, scoring clean counters, and making history in the process.

Crawford’s leap up two weight classes was a gamble, but on this night it paid off in full. He walked through fire against one of boxing’s modern greats and came out with his hand raised, becoming the new WBA Super Champion at 168 pounds.

Respect was mutual afterward. Canelo acknowledged Crawford’s brilliance; Crawford acknowledged the risk. But the result is indisputable: the man from Omaha is now a three-division undisputed king.