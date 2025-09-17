Home / Boxing Videos / Keith Thurman Creates His Custom Boxing Video Game Character

Keith Thurman Creates His Custom Boxing Video Game Character

Premier Boxing Champions 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Does Keith Thurman’s custom boxing video game character make the cut? 🥊🎮

#FundoraThurman

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

Ricky Hatton vs Mikhail Krivolapov | FULL FIGHT | Hatton STUNS in dominant 9th round! 🔥

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/ WhatsApp: …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved