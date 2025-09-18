Home / Boxing Videos / “What Happens When You Lose?” – Kieron Conway Asks George Liddard Before Oct 17 Clash 🍿

Watch as British and Commonwealth Middleweight Champion Kieron Conway exchanges verbals with 12-0 challenger George Liddard on the Flash Knockdown set. Watch the full episode, out now!

