NEW STUDIO SHOW ⚡️ Hearn, Boots Ennis, Lima, Conway & Liddard | Flash Knockdown | Matchroom Boxing





What a show on this weeks Season 6 Episode 3 of Flash Knockdown as Kieron Conway and George Liddard state their case for October 17’s British and Commonwealth Middleweight Title clash. We hear from Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis out in Philly before October 11’s headliner against Uisma Lima who also swings by the studio to outline his upset plans. Eddie Hearn reviews the boxing week including Canelo vs Crawford, Inoue vs Akhmadaliev and pays tribute to the late, great Ricky Hatton.

#MatchroomBoxing #FlashKnockdown #Podcast

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube