Oscar Collazo vs. Jayson Vayson | FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE





Collazo vs. Vayson is a 12-round WBO, WBA and Ring Magazine Minimumweight World Championship fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Miguel Cotto Promotions. Fundora vs. Kubicki is a 10-round fight for the WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine Undisputed World Championship presented in association with Sampson Boxing. The event will be available worldwide to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand.

