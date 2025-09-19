LIMA: WHEN I FINISH WITH BOOTS, PEOPLE WILL KNOW ME

Uisma Lima has warned Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis that his first fight at Super-Welterweight will end in defeat, as the pair clash in a final eliminator for the WBA World title on Saturday October 11 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, live worldwide on DAZN.

Lima (14-1 10 KOs) visited the London studio of Matchroom’s new-look Flash Knockdown show as he continues his preparation for the biggest fight of his career in the UK, before traveling to the East Coast to take on Ennis (34-0 30 KOs) in the Philly star’s backyard.

The clash represents yet another fight on the road for the 32 year old whose last eight fights have taken place away from his adopted home of Portugal, but packing his gloves and being the underdog holds no fear for Lima, and he says in fact, he’s relishing the chance to rip up Boots’ plans to dominate a second weigh-class, and announce himself on the big stage.

“I don’t have a big promotion behind me like Eddie Hearn, but I want to fight these big names,” said Lima. “Boots does everything well, but me too! I work hard, I have good footwork, I have an explosive punch. I think they have made a big mistake.

“[On sparring Adam Azim] It was very sharp work; it’s helped me to get ready. I think he’s better than Boots. He’s very good, one or two years and he will be World champion.

“I want to put my name in history. I don’t want to be just the number one in Portugal, I want respect.

“I like being the underdog. I have been to Canada, Germany, South Africa and UK and won and this is another country to spoil the party.

“Everyone wants to be a World champion, me too. When I finish with Boots, people will know me.”

Listen to the full interview on ‘The Matchroom Boxing Podcast’ on Apple and Spotify or YouTube: