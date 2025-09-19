Home / Boxing Videos / Throwback | Ricky Hatton vs. Juan Lazcano | There is only one Ricky Hatton!

Throwback | Ricky Hatton vs. Juan Lazcano | There is only one Ricky Hatton!

Ricky Hatton vs. Juan Lazcano, billed as Homecoming, was a boxing light welterweight fight between Ricky Hatton and challenger Juan Lazcano for the IBO and The Ring titles. It was held in Manchester, England at the City of Manchester Stadium in front of a record 55,000 fans.

Ricky Hatton vs. Juan Lazcano | May 24, 2008 | Manchester Stadium – Manchester, England

