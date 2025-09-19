Five Fedebol Titles on the Line Tonight at WBA Future in Los Teques – World Boxing Association

Five championship bouts, each with a Fedebol belt at stake — the regional arm of the World Boxing Association — headline tonight’s action at the “Luis Navarro” Gym in Los Teques, capital of Miranda state, Venezuela. The card, part of the WBA Future Venezuela Festival, kicks off at 3:00 p.m. and comes under the backing of the sport’s oldest sanctioning body, led by Venezuelan executive Gilberto Jesús Mendoza.

The WBA’s vision with this initiative is clear: to spark the rise of new talent in Venezuela, a nation that once produced a steady stream of Latin American stars. Mendoza, with characteristic optimism, has thrown his full support behind the WBA Future project in partnership with Morón Box, the promotional outfit of Rafael Morón. Together they’ve staged a dozen shows across different venues, generating strong buzz among local fans eager to see the next generation emerge.

Five Belts, Five Stories

Once the preliminaries wrap up, the spotlight shifts to five Fedebol title fights that promise fireworks. Local favorite Gleiber “Canelito” Maia steps into the ring against Carlos “La Víbora” Díaz in a 118-pound bantamweight clash expected to deliver all-action intensity from the opening bell.

Another key matchup sees Brian Rodríguez go head-to-head with Venezuelan national lightweight champion Raúl Morillo, with the Fedebol crown at stake. In featherweight action, José Aray collides with José Farfán, while a fourth Fedebol championship fight — opponents still to be confirmed at press time — adds further intrigue.

Topping the bill is the super welterweight showdown between Mexico’s Víctor “El Zurdo” Alfonzo de Lira Quezada and Venezuela’s own Leonardo “Hollywood” Sánchez. A heavy-handed puncher with 13 knockouts in 18 wins, Sánchez’s lone blemish came by split decision against Russian contender Khuseyn Baysanguarov earlier this year in Armenia. He rebounded with a third-round TKO of Eduardo Rangel and now looks to extend his momentum. But across from him stands Quezada, a rugged Aguascalientes native with an 8-3-3 record and 6 knockouts, a scrapper who doesn’t hesitate to trade leather from the first bell.

WBA’s Backing Rings Loud

Promoter Rafael Morón, speaking at the program’s launch, emphasized what this project means for Venezuelan boxing: “We’re moving forward with purpose, determined to make a difference. Alongside WBA President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, we want to give these young fighters the chance to succeed and, at the same time, restore Venezuela’s rightful place on the world stage of our beloved sport.”