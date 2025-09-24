“I will hurt you – really badly!” | Bostan & Fawaz – Face to Face | Matchroom Boxing





Junaid Bostan and Bilal Fawaz are face to face across the table ahead of their October rematch for the vacant English super welterweight title. In Matchroom’s Cards on the Table, there’s no host and no referee – just the two boxers, face to face.

Their first clash back in January was one of the most talked-about British fights of the year. Bostan looked sharp early, firing off clean combinations, but Fawaz dragged him into a war with relentless pressure and punishing body shots. Ten rounds later, the judges were split – one for Bostan, one for Fawaz, and one dead even – resulting in a controversial draw that left fans demanding a return fight and the title still vacant.

