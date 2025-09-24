MEDIA ALERT: BOOTS ENNIS PUBLIC WORKOUT ON SATURDAY IN PHILADELPHIA

Ennis

Matchroom Boxing invite all media to attend a public work out at Ralph Brooks Park in South Philadelphia with undefeated former World Welterweight ruler Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennisthis Saturday (September 27) from 1pm as he closes in on his debut at 154lbs at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on October 11 in a final eliminator for the WBA World title against Uisma Lima, live worldwide on DAZN.

Boots will perform a workout for the media and be available for interview, along with the following fighters on the undercard:

Khalil Coe and Jesse Hart – the Light-Heavyweights will clash for Hart’s USWBC title, with the champion making the short journey from Jersey City to take on Philadelphian Hart – and the pair will face-off for the first time on Saturday.

Tahmir Smalls – Philadelphia’s Smalls fights for his first belt when he takes on Jose Roman for the WBA Continental North America Welterweight title.

Dennis Thompson – Super-Bantamweight from Philadelphia, fighting for the eighth time in the pros on Oct 11.

Ahead of the fighters on the October 11 card working out, young boxers from local gyms across Philadelphia will work-out as will Civic and Community Leaders before they watch the pros getting to work.