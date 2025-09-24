Fundora vs. Thurman PREVIEW: October 25, 2025 | PBC PPV on Prime Video





#FundoraThurman Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-102525

Fundora vs. Thurman will see WBC Super Welterweight World Champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora look to continue his 154-pound reign against the former unified world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman in the main event of a PBC Pay-Per-View on Prime Video taking place Saturday, October 25 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

In the co-main event, two-division world champion Stephen Fulton Jr., the reigning WBC Featherweight World Champion, will move up to take on WBC Super Featherweight World Champion O’Shaquie Foster in a 130-pound world title fight.

The lineup also features rising Mexican star Jesus “Mono” Ramos Jr. in a high-stakes duel against top contender Shane Mosley Jr. for the Interim WBC Middleweight Title.

The jam-packed four-fight card begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and features undefeated young Mexican star Isaac “La Bestia” Lucero facing -hitting Roberto Valenzuela Jr. in an all-Mexican 154-pound showdown.

Tickets for the live event are available now through AXS.com.

In addition to being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans will also be able to continue to access the telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets as well as PPV.com.

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

