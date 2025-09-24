MATCHROOM SPORT PRESIDENT BARRY HEARN OBE AND BOXING LEGEND MICHAEL WATSON MBE RECEIVE FREEDOM OF THE CITY OF LONDON

Matchroom Sport president Barry Hearn OBE and legendary, former professional boxerMichael Watson MBE have received the Freedom of the City of London at Guildhall today, in recognition of their respective outstanding achievements in UK sport and their incredible charitable work.

Joined by family members, friends, and colleagues, the pair attended a joint ceremony at Guildhall this afternoon.

Hearn was nominated for the Freedom by Lord Mayor of London Alastair King and City Corporation Member, James Tumbridge – with Watson nominated by City Corporation Member, Marianne Fredericks, and her colleague, the City Corporation’s Chief Commoner, Henry Pollard.

After qualifying as a Chartered Accountant, Matchroom supremo Hearn moved into finance and became chairman of Lucania Snooker Clubs to promote amateur tournaments. Barry sold Lucania in 1982 and founded Matchroom Sport to manage snooker talent and produce televised events. By the late 1980s, he expanded into boxing and in the 1990s, Barry was bringing niche sports to wider audiences. And in 2001, he became chairman of the Professional Darts Corporation.

In 2020, Barry was awarded an OBE for services to sport and the following year, he stepped down after nearly 40 years to become Group President, focusing on event strategy and global development. Barry continues to support the Matchroom Charitable Foundation, which has provided millions of pounds to a wide range of good causes, including sports and community charities, and hospices for children and adults.

Michael Watson, meanwhile, held the Commonwealth Middleweight title from 1989 -1991. He made an incredible recovery after a near-fatal injury sustained in his 1991 fight with Chris Eubank Snr.

Since then, Michael has gone on to inspire millions of people, memorably, walking the London Marathon over six days in 2003 to fundraise for his neurosurgeon Peter Hamlyn’s Brain & Spine Foundation, and recently completed a two-mile walk from Wellington Arch to Horse Guards Parade for i-Neuro, an innovative initiative of the Brain & Spain Foundation.

Michael also supports The Dream Factory, which grants ‘wishes’ for children and young adults who have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions. His charitable works were recognised by the World Boxing Council (WBC), which appointed Michael as an Ambassador for its charitable arm, WBC Cares.

Speaking after his Freedom ceremony, Matchroom Sport president Barry Hearn OBE said: “I’m absolutely thrilled and deeply honoured to receive the Freedom of the City of London.

“London is a place that holds so much history, tradition, and personal meaning for me, so I am incredibly proud and it’s a privilege that I’ll cherish forever.”

Speaking after his Freedom ceremony, Michael Watson MBE said: “I am truly humbled to receive this great honour, and I will continue to support those who need strength and guidance in their time of need.

“I have also heard that I can now drive sheep across London Bridge… but I hope, without the congestion charge!”

Lord Mayor of London, Alastair King, said: “Over the course of a stellar career, Barry Hearn has proved that he’s got the Midas touch when it comes to sport promotion and I am very happy to support his Freedom nomination which, I feel sure, has genuinely touched him.

“As an amateur boxer myself, I stand in awe of Michael Watson’s phenomenal achievements, both, in and out of the boxing ring, but also of his strength of character and determination to live his best life.

“Today’s ceremony at Guildhall brings Barry and Michael together for a very memorable occasion in the heart of the City.”

City of London Corporation Policy Chairman, Chris Hayward, added: “It is a particular joy to welcome these two sporting legends to Guildhall on the same day, and for them to be admitted into the Freedom.

“I am very happy to offer my warmest congratulations to Barry and Michael on this special day, and thank them for their unique and valuable contributions to UK sport.”

City of London Corporation Elected Member, Marianne Fredericks, said: “How often does one get the opportunity to meet and thank someone in person who has demonstrated as much courage, resilience, perseverance, and forgiveness as Michael Watson?

“The Freedom of the City of London can be offered or given to someone to recognise their outstanding achievements or a remarkable achievement in their personal or professional life and knowing what this means to Michael, it is my absolute privilege to support his nomination.”

One of the City of London’s ancient traditions, the Freedom is believed to have begun in 1237 and enabled recipients to carry out their trade.

As well as being nominated for, or applying for, the Freedom, it is also offered by the City of London Corporation to individuals as a way of paying tribute to their outstanding contribution to London or public life, or to celebrate a very significant achievement.