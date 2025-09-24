FULTON vs. FOSTER Virtual Press Conference Replay





WBC Featherweight World Champion Stephen Fulton Jr. and WBC Super Featherweight World Champion O’Shaquie Foster previewed their battle of champions during a virtual press conference before they step into the ring on Saturday, October 25 as the co-main event of a PBC Pay-Per-View on Prime Video event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Fulton and Foster will battle for Foster’s 130-pound world title in a champion vs. champion duel between two fighters who’ve now gone back-and-forth during multiple media events proclaiming their confidence in victory on October 25.

The jam-packed four-fight card begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and is topped by WBC Super Welterweight World Champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora looking to continue his 154-pound reign against the former unified world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman, who hopes to bolster his Hall of Fame credentials with another signature victory in the main event.

