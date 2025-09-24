Baumgardner vs. Beaudoin Set for November 14 in Miami – World Boxing Association

Alycia Baumgardner is set to return to the ring on November 14 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, where she’ll defend her WBA Super Featherweight World Championship against Canada’s Leila Beaudoin in a high-stakes clash that will stream live on Netflix.

The bout will take place at the home of the NBA’s Miami Heat and will feature more than just the WBA’s black-and-gold strap. Baumgardner will also put her IBF and WBO titles on the line, making it a multi-belt showdown.

Baumgardner, 31, comes off a hard-fought unanimous decision win over Spain’s Jennifer Miranda, a grueling contest that further cemented her reputation as one of the sport’s elite. Now she’ll face Beaudoin, a 29-year-old Canadian riding a four-fight win streak, including a June victory over Elhem Mekhaled in Quebec that earned her this title shot.

With a professional record of 16-1 (7 KOs), Baumgardner enters as the favorite, but Beaudoin (13-1, 2 KOs) has proven she’s ready to seize the biggest opportunity of her career.

The stage is set in Miami for a fight that could have major implications in the super featherweight division, as Baumgardner looks to extend her reign while Beaudoin aims to shock the boxing world.