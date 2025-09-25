Home / Boxing Videos / “It's going to be a BEATDOWN!” 😮 | The Fighter and the Writer | Episode 25

“It's going to be a BEATDOWN!” 😮 | The Fighter and the Writer | Episode 25

DAZN Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Chris and Sergio break down the matchup between Vergil Ortiz and Erickson “The Hammer” Lubin, exploring what the fight could mean for each fighter’s career.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Telegram: t.me/daznofficial
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

“I will see you soon!” – Bostan vs Fawaz | Matchroom Boxing

Junaid Bostan and Bilal Fawaz are face to face across the table ahead of their …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved