STUDIO SHOW ⚡️Eddie Hearn, Padley Vs Bellotti & Giorgio Visioli | Flash Knockdown | Matchroom Boxing

It’s Episode 4 of the revamped Flash Knockdown series 6 with Matchroom’s Jamie Ward hosting with a range of guests. This week Eddie Hearn reveals a potential fight between Dave Allen and Deontay Wilder could be in the pipeline should The White Rhino come through October 11’s Arslanbek Makhmudov assignment, the fallout from Chris Eubank Jr’s press conference rant and updates on Anthony Joshua’s next move. Josh Padley and Reece Bellotti both predict fireworks for their upcoming Sheffield showdown and a title for the bout is announce on the show whilst Giorgio Visioli talks the sparring with Curmel Moton and has a video sent in from fellow rising Zaquin Moses ahead of his fight in Philly. Then there’s the usual charity quiz, some chat and some nonsense too!
00:00 – 00:50: Intro
00:51 – 10:05 : Eddie Hearn
11:00 – 22:46: Josh Padley vs Reece Bellotti
23:54 – 34:30: Giorgio Visioli
34:38 – 36:25: Zaquin Moses Sends Giorgio Visioli A Message
36:35 – 39:45 : Charity Quiz
40:05 – 52:22 : Chit Chat
***
#matchroomboxing
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube
⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌
Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing
Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.