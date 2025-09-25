STUDIO SHOW ⚡️Eddie Hearn, Padley Vs Bellotti & Giorgio Visioli | Flash Knockdown | Matchroom Boxing





It’s Episode 4 of the revamped Flash Knockdown series 6 with Matchroom’s Jamie Ward hosting with a range of guests. This week Eddie Hearn reveals a potential fight between Dave Allen and Deontay Wilder could be in the pipeline should The White Rhino come through October 11’s Arslanbek Makhmudov assignment, the fallout from Chris Eubank Jr’s press conference rant and updates on Anthony Joshua’s next move. Josh Padley and Reece Bellotti both predict fireworks for their upcoming Sheffield showdown and a title for the bout is announce on the show whilst Giorgio Visioli talks the sparring with Curmel Moton and has a video sent in from fellow rising Zaquin Moses ahead of his fight in Philly. Then there’s the usual charity quiz, some chat and some nonsense too!

00:00 – 00:50: Intro

00:51 – 10:05 : Eddie Hearn

11:00 – 22:46: Josh Padley vs Reece Bellotti

23:54 – 34:30: Giorgio Visioli

34:38 – 36:25: Zaquin Moses Sends Giorgio Visioli A Message

36:35 – 39:45 : Charity Quiz

40:05 – 52:22 : Chit Chat

***

#matchroomboxing

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.