Hearn teases huge fight for Dave Allen after Makhmudov

Eddie Hearn has laid down a life changing gauntlet to Dave Allen with a potential fight against Deontay Wilder in the offing if he conquers Arslanbek Makhumdov on October 11.

The huge Heavyweight clash – broadcast live worldwide on DAZN – is heading for a sell-out at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.

And Matchroom Sport chairman Hearn believes ‘Cinderella Man’ Allen is on course for more big fight nights in 2026, providing he can defeat the Canadian-based ‘Lion’ Makhmudov, who has 20 wins to his name, with 19 knockouts, having previously mixed it with the likes of Agit Kabayel, Carlos Takam and Mariusz Wach.

“If Dave Allen beats Makhmudov, he puts himself inline for some huge fights,” said Hearn, speaking on the latest episode of Matchroom Boxing’s Flash Knockdown Podcast.