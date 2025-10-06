“Eddie Hearn Can Get Me The World Titles!” – Ben Whittaker's First Interview With Matchroom Boxing

Oh it’s true! Hear from Ben Whittaker in his first Matchroom interview since signing promotional terms with Eddie Hearn. The Surgeon opens up on the move, his goals under a new promoter, the recent link-up with Andy Lee, a previous Matchroom promo shoot from 2022 and much more.
