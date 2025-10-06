Balbuena and Verón crowned WBA Fedelatin champions in Buenos Aires – World Boxing Association

It was a night of triumph for Argentine boxing on October 4 at Casino Buenos Aires, as Lorena Balbuena and Maximiliano “El Profe” Verón captured WBA Fedelatin titles in their respective divisions, headlining a card that delivered both emotion and technical quality from start to finish.

In the women’s main event, Balbuena (3-0) put on a commanding performance against Juana Álvarez (8-14, 1 KO), winning by unanimous decision with scorecards of 79-73, 79-73, and 80-72 to claim the WBA Fedelatin welterweight (147 lbs) crown.

The fighter from Santa Fe dictated the action from the opening round, showcasing superior rhythm, accuracy, and distance control. Álvarez struggled to find solutions for Balbuena’s well-executed strategy, as the young contender continued to build momentum as one of Argentina’s brightest female prospects.

In the men’s feature, Verón (12-2, 4 KOs) turned in an impressive performance to dethrone previously unbeaten Enzo Delgado (12-1-1, 6 KOs), claiming the WBA Fedelatin lightweight (135 lbs) title by scores of 98-92, 98-92, and 97-93. “El Profe” demonstrated poise and tactical discipline, setting the pace and neutralizing Delgado’s power and aggression. A former national champion, Verón’s victory marks a major step forward in his quest to make waves again on the continental scene.

The event reaffirmed Argentina’s continued prominence in Latin American boxing, with emerging talent and seasoned contenders alike keeping the national flag flying high.