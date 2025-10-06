The Level Up Is Complete: Ben Whittaker Signs For Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing

New power. New belief. New backing. Watch the official promo video to unveil Ben Whittaker’s signing as a Matchroom Boxing fighter under the guidance of Eddie Hearn to box on DAZN around the globe!
#BenWhittaker #MatchroomBoxing #EddieHearn
***
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube
⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌
Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing
Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.