Jonathan Eniz captures the WBA Fedelatin Cono Sur title – World Boxing Association

Buenos Aires native Jonathan “El Potro” Eniz (37-23-1, 17 KOs) proved once again that experience and persistence still matter in the regional scene, earning a convincing unanimous decision victory over Córdoba’s Oscar “El Elegante” Retamoso (7-6, 1 KO) on October 3 at the Polideportivo Municipal Evita in Dolores, Buenos Aires. The bout, headlining the evening, had the vacant WBA Fedelatin Cono Sur welterweight (147 lbs) title at stake. The judges’ scorecards told a clear story: 98-92, 97-93, and 99-91 — all in favor of Eniz, who imposed his rhythm and ring craft throughout the fight.

From the opening bell, Eniz took the center of the ring, pressing forward with body combinations and cutting off the angles of a retreating Retamoso. The veteran from Dolores controlled the tempo, absorbed punches effectively, and closed rounds with authority — particularly in the middle frames, where his experience made the difference.

Retamoso, less seasoned in professional competition, showed flashes of skill early on and in a few middle rounds, landing clean shots that briefly halted Eniz’s momentum. But his offense came in spurts, and he struggled to capitalize when openings appeared. Eniz, leaning on years of international experience, kept his composure and dictated the pace until the final bell.

With this win, “El Potro” adds another regional belt to his resume and places himself back on the radar within the World Boxing Association’s continental picture. The WBA Fedelatin Cono Sur title could serve as a springboard toward future opportunities in one of boxing’s deepest and most competitive weight divisions.