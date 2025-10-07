The professor of precision 🎯. It all starts with the jab and nobody does it better than #StephenFultonJr 😤. #FultonFoster
Home / Boxing Videos / Stephen Fulton Jr has the best jab in the division
Tags * Division fight highlights foster vs fulton Fulton fulton vs foster fulton vs khegai highlights jab last fight next fight Stephen stephen fulton stephen fulton jr.
Check Also
The First Face Off: Dave Allen Vs Arslanbek Makhmudov 🤣
Watch as Dave Allen and Arslanbek Makhmudov break the language barrier as they go head …