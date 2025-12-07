PBC FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS: Cruz vs Roach Jr. | December 6, 2025





Mexican star Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and former world champion Lamont Roach went toe-to-toe for 12 unforgettable rounds, battling to a majority draw in the main event of a PBC Pay-Per-View event available on Prime Video Saturday night from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. Cruz retained the Interim WBC Super Lightweight Title with one score of 115-111 for Cruz being overruled by two scores of 113-113.

In a battle of 140-pound stars, the always aggressive Cruz (28-3-2, 18 KOs) jumped on the gas first with a boisterous Mexican crowd behind him, testing Roach (25-1-3, 10 KOs) early and often. In round three, Cruz connected on a brilliant left hook that connected cleanly, forced Roach’s glove to touch the canvas and earned him an early knockdown.

“I knew he would stand his ground and go toe-to-toe, but I know how to box too,” said Cruz. “People don’t realize I can box.”

“Hats off to ‘Pitbull,’” said Roach. “He’s a great champion himself. I gave the fans a great fight. Back to the drawing board.”

Despite the setback, and faced with his hard charging opponent, Roach was able to stay in the pocket and land enough counters to keep himself in the fight, and by the middle rounds appeared to have an edge on a tiring Cruz.

In round seven, Cruz’s attention to the body backfired as referee James Green deducted a crucial point for low blows. With the tide turning in his favor, Roach used his boxing acumen to land clean shots and force Cruz to smother much of his offense.

The action turned back up at the end of round 11 when Cruz connected on a big shot in the middle of the ring that led to both men winging power shots until the bell. Both fighters carried this momentum into a raucous 12th round that had fans on their feet for all three minutes. The CompuBox stats reflected the close nature of the fight, with Roach earning a narrow 142 to 132 edge in power punches. After the fight, both fighters reiterated that they believed they should have been victorious.

“All I want is a fair shake,” said Roach. “I think I should have won a close victory. All I want is a fair shake. That’s it…I don’t know what I got to do. I don’t accept this at all. I clearly thought I won a close fight. I’m tired of this.”

“I did my job,” said Cruz. “I did my work. The ref was on his side. The judges too. The crowd in San Antonio saw I won this fight…Absolutely I’d do a rematch. With a different referee who is not on his side. The referee took this fight from me.”

