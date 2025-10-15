Smakici and Salamov Shine with Explosive Knockouts in Russia – World Boxing Association

The city of Grozny hosted an explosive night of boxing this past Saturday, featuring two World Boxing Association (WBA) title bouts that both ended in emphatic technical knockouts. Croatia’s Agron Smakici and Russia’s Umar Salamov—of Kyrgyz heritage—emerged victorious, capturing the WBA Continental Heavyweight and WBA International Bridgerweight titles, respectively, with dominant performances.

In the main event, Agron Smakici (22-2, 20 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten Russian Artem Suslenkov (12-1, 7 KOs) in the sixth round to claim the WBA Continental Heavyweight Championship. From the opening bell, Smakici imposed his physical strength and superior experience, landing heavy shots that began to wear Suslenkov down. The Russian tried to keep distance behind his jab, but the Croatian’s steady pressure and power proved too much.

The end came in round six, when Smakici turned up the intensity and unleashed a furious combination that left Suslenkov unable to respond, forcing his corner to withdraw him from the fight.

In the co-main event, Umar Salamov (32-2, 22 KOs) made a statement of his own, stopping Yury Kashinsky (22-4, 20 KOs) in the second round to capture the WBA International Bridgerweight title. A former world title challenger at light heavyweight, Salamov showed a seamless transition to his new division, blending speed, accuracy, and power in impressive fashion.

Kashinsky, known for his punching power, tried to close the distance early, but was met by a sharper and faster Salamov. In the second round, a flurry of clean shots to the head and body left Kashinsky defenseless, prompting the referee to step in and wave it off.

With this victory, Salamov establishes himself as one of the rising forces in the bridgerweight division, a weight class that continues to gain traction and international recognition.