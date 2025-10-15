WBA Orders Mandatory Heavyweight Bout Between Kubrat Pulev and Moses Itauma – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA), through its Championships Committee, has officially ordered a mandatory heavyweight title bout between champion Kubrat Pulev and No. 1 contender Moses Itauma.

The pioneer organization sent the formal communication to both camps on Tuesday, October 14, granting them a 30-day negotiation period, which will conclude on November 14.

The decision follows a series of procedural events related to the previous award of promotional rights for a bout between Pulev and Michael Hunter, initially granted to Don King Productions on May 27, 2025.

Pulev later filed a Request for Reconsideration in accordance with WBA regulations, which was denied on June 23, 2025. His team then submitted an appeal on June 30, but it was dismissed on July 23 for being filed outside the regulatory deadline.

Subsequently, Pulev elevated the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), filing an official appeal on August 1, 2025. During the CAS process, Hunter informed the WBA that he had reached an agreement to face Jarrell Miller in September, making him unavailable for the mandated fight against Pulev.

On August 19, 2025, the WBA and Pulev’s representatives reached an amicable settlement, and the CAS proceedings were formally closed on August 22 at the request of both parties.

As part of that settlement, the WBA released Pulev from his previous obligation to face Hunter and canceled the associated purse bid. The organization also allowed Pulev to make a voluntary defense against any available contender within a reasonable timeframe. However, since no such defense was arranged or announced, the Championships Committee has now issued a new mandatory ruling.

Therefore, the WBA has ordered Kubrat Pulev to make a mandatory title defense against Moses Itauma, the current No. 1 contender in the heavyweight rankings. The 30-day negotiation window began on October 14, and if no agreement is reached by the deadline, the Championships Committee reserves the right to call a purse bid in accordance with the organization’s established rules.