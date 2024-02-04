CAIRNS TO QUEENSBERRY

THE 7-0 LIGHTWEIGHT prospect Steven Cairns has signed a promotional agreement with Frank Warren and Queensberry.

The 21-year-old, dubbed ‘The Irish Takeover’ hails from Cork and trains at the Rotherham base of his coach David Coldwell, who he teamed up with nearly three years ago.

“I am super-excited to sign up with Frank and it is something I have always wanted to do since I was a kid going to Frank Warren shows,” said the seven-time National Champion who amassed 110 fights and 101 wins in the amateur ranks. “I’ve manifested it, worked towards it and now I am here.

“I cannot wait to link up,” added Cairns, a veteran of three European Games and a silver medallist in one.

His professional journey has been a nomadic one to date, with his seven fights having taken place across five different countries. Cairns is happy to have found a home for his obvious talents.

“Yes, 100%, I am looking forward to getting all my fans over. With my last fights being away I couldn’t, but I am pretty sure we will have hundreds of Irish fans coming to wherever I fight in the UK.

“This has definitely given me a big boost and I am really excited about my boxing this year. I can’t wait to shine and fighting on TV is something I have always wanted, plus being signed by a big promoter and now is my time.”

Promoter Frank Warren is delighted to have added yet another quality young lightweight to the Queensberry team.

“I am thrilled to bring Steven on board and he is clearly an exceptional young fighter with a deep amateur pedigree,” added the Hall of Famer. “After beginning his professional career largely overseas, Steven has now found a place he can call home and can set about building himself a profile and following on a major TV platform.

“I am very much looking forward to getting him started and then pushing him towards title contention when the time is right.”