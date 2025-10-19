WBC Grand Prix SemiFinal Middleweights Highlights

Relive the action‑packed semi‑finals of the WBC Boxing Grand Prix Middleweight division in Riyadh as future stars hit the ring, all the high‑intensity moments captured in one highlights reel.
