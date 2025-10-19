Home / Boxing Videos / WBC Grand Prix SemiFinal Middleweights Highlights

WBC Grand Prix SemiFinal Middleweights Highlights

DAZN Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Relive the action‑packed semi‑finals of the WBC Boxing Grand Prix Middleweight division in Riyadh as future stars hit the ring, all the high‑intensity moments captured in one highlights reel.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Telegram: t.me/daznofficial
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Lourdes Juarez vs. Yesica Nery Plata | Full Card Highlights

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved