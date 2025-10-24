Home / Boxing Videos / Skye Nicolson Eyes Ellie Scotney Undisputed Clash In 2026 👀

Skye Nicolson Eyes Ellie Scotney Undisputed Clash In 2026 👀

What a fight this would be! Skye Nicolson talks a potential Undisputed Super Bantamweight Title fight with Ellie Scotney in the latest episode of Flash Knockdown.

