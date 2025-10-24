Are the heavyweight Pero Brothers the new Klitschkos? | Matchroom Boxing





Unbeaten Cuban heavyweight contender Lenier Pero (12-0, 8 KOs) collides with Jordan Thompson (15-1, 12 KOs) in the main event in Orlando, Florida, on November 1, 2025. Ranked No. 3 by the WBA, Pero is closing in on a world-title shot.

Travel to Las Vegas, Nevada, to witness the undefeated puncher and his brother Dainier Pero training at elevation, including a brutal run up Mount Charleston. Both brothers are ranked among the world’s top-10 heavyweights, drawing comparisons to the Klitschko brothers of the 1990s and 2000s.

Coach Bob Santos believes Lenier Pero will become the first Cuban heavyweight champion of the world.

