Stephen Fulton Jr caught a body

#StephenFultonJr caught a body when he TKO’d #IsaacAvelar. Now that he’s fighting for the 130-pound world title, he’s not holding any shots back.

#FultonFoster comes to you live on PBC PPV on Prime Video Dec. 6.

