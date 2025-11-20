Home / Boxing Videos / “No Mercy, This Ain't No Exhibition!” – Eddie Hearn On Jake Paul Vs Anthony Joshua

“No Mercy, This Ain't No Exhibition!” – Eddie Hearn On Jake Paul Vs Anthony Joshua

In the latest episode of Flash Knockdown, promoter Eddie Hearn believes Jake Paul is in a World of trouble following their confirmed Heavyweight 8 round bout for December 19.

