Conor Benn vs Eubank Junior II – behind the scenes | Matchroom Boxing





Conor Benn vs Eubank Junior – the definitive behind the scenes documentary on the biggest rematch in decades.

#benneubank #conorbenn

#matchroomboxing

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.