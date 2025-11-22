Home / Boxing Videos / Jesus Ramos Jr. showed fans the complete package against Joey Spencer Jr. | HIGHLIGHTS

Jesus Ramos Jr. showed fans the complete package against Joey Spencer Jr. | HIGHLIGHTS

If you’re not familiar with Jesus Ramos Jr. then this is the perfect fight to see why he’s so dangerous. Ramos is polished in his fundamentals, carries power in both hands, and has a tenacity that very few fighters can match.

He faces Shane Mosley Jr. on December 6th on PBC PPV on @PrimeVideo for the interim WBC Middleweight Title. ORDER NOW: https://pbcham.ps/PitbullRoachPPVcom

